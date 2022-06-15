Family Medicine & Holistic Care Clinic Announces Expansion of Existing Building to Serve More Patients

DOCS Outside the Box! has announced the acquisition of an additional 3,000 square feet of office space in their current building.

The additional space is going to enable our team to empower more patients to take control of their medical journeys!” — Lana Garner, DOM of DOCS Outside the Box!

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box!, a primary, urgent, and holistic care medical facility, has announced the acquisition of an additional 3,000 square feet of office space in their current building. This expansion will allow both divisions of the practice- DOCS Outside the Box! and Kids Outside the Box!- to operate in one space and teach, treat, and empower more patients in their medical journeys.

The acquisition of office space will include 10 more exam rooms, a conference room, a learning kitchen, and designated rooms for special needs pediatric patients. DOCS Outside the Box! will bring on more providers including ones with neurological expertise- atypical children, chronic illness, and challenging medical mysteries. Their urgent care practice will expand from three rooms to six rooms and will allow for the contagious patients and non-contagious to be even more separated. The expansion is expected to finish renovations and be operational by early Fall 2022. An open house will be scheduled once construction begins.

This office expansion is a fulfillment of growth plans that the family medicine and holistic care clinic have intentionally pursued. Over the last two years, DOCS Outside the Box! has more than doubled in revenue and patients served, with a notable increase in media attention and awards. Regardless of size, the mission of DOCS Outside the Box! remains the same: empowering patients to take ownership of their medical care and life.

“This expansion is definitely a huge step forward for our team and the patients we serve,” said Lana Garner, DOM of DOCS Outside the Box! “The additional space is going to enable our team to empower more patients to take control of their medical journeys!”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medical care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges. DOCS Outside the Box! provides testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19.