The Air and Missile Defence Technology Conference Returns to London in November 2022
Air and Missile Defence Technology 2022
SAE Media Group reports: The date has been announced for the annual conference on Air Missile Defence Technology.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now in its sixth year, SAE Media Group is delighted to announce the return of the highly awaited Air and Missile Defence Technology Conference, which will return to London, UK, on the 16th and 17th November 2022.
The agenda will feature exceptional international representation where top-level UK and international military, industry, and R&D speakers will come together and discuss all areas regarding developing and improving the technology behind AMD programmes.
This year’s programme will enable delegates to:
• Hear the latest developments from leading international programmes
• Discuss how nations are adopting technology to protect against enhanced threats
• Explore how nations are collaborating to enhance interoperability and strengthen their defence technologies
• Understand how nations are rising to combat the threats to militaries from emerging technologies
• Gain the latest insights into GBAD, counter medium and ballistic missile technologies, C-RAM, integrated and networked radar systems, confronting ICBM threats, developing coherent international strategies, and many more!
Over two days, delegates will be able to collaborate and learn from the community, which includes international programme managers, requirement planners, operational users, and industry technical experts.
Past conference attendees include: Agency for Defence- Korea, Airbus Defence and Space GmbH, Booz Allen Hamilton, British Army, Calspan, Czech Air Force, Czech Armed Forces, Egyptian Armed Forces, ELTA Systems Ltd, FMV, French Air Force, German Airforce, Hanwha Corporation, Hemi S.R.O, High-Speed Vehicle Research Center, Hungarian Army, Israeli Air Force, Israel Aerospace Industries, KAIST, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, Leonardo DRS, Letectví a kosmonautika, Lithuanian Air Force, Lockheed Martin Missiles & Space, MBDA, Missiles and Space, International, NATO Combined Air Operations Center, NATO Missile Firing Installation (NAMFI), OMNIPOL a.s., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Raytheon, Rheinmetall Air Defence, Royal Netherlands Army, Saab AB, Thales Raytheon Anschutz GmbH, TUBITAK, UAE GHQ, University of Defence, US Air Force in Europe, Weibel Scientific A/S, plus many more.
Air and Missile Defence Technology Conference
16th-17th November 2022k
Hilton London Kensington Hotel, London, UK
Lead Sponsor: MARSS | Sponsored by: Weibel Scientific
