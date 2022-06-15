SEPTA to Close Market Street This Weekend for Rail Improvements in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – SEPTA is planning to close Market Street in both directions between 39th Street and 41st Street in Philadelphia, from 7:00 AM Friday, June 17, to 6:00 PM Monday, June 20, for rail crossing replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the 24-hour closure, eastbound Market Street motorists will be directed to use 42nd Street, Chestnut Street (Route 3), and 38th Street (U.S 13). Westbound motorists will be directed to use 38th Street (U.S 13), Walnut Street, and 42nd Street. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.



Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #









