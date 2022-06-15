Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,008 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,281 in the last 365 days.

SEPTA to Close Market Street This Weekend for Rail Improvements in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – SEPTA is planning to close Market Street in both directions between 39th Street and 41st Street in Philadelphia, from 7:00 AM Friday, June 17, to 6:00 PM Monday, June 20, for rail crossing replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the 24-hour closure, eastbound Market Street motorists will be directed to use 42nd Street, Chestnut Street (Route 3), and 38th Street (U.S 13). Westbound motorists will be directed to use 38th Street (U.S 13), Walnut Street, and 42nd Street. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.
 
MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

# # #

 Market Street Closure and Detour 39th to 41st.jpg


You just read:

SEPTA to Close Market Street This Weekend for Rail Improvements in Philadelphia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.