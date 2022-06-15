Two Culvert Replacement Projects on Routes 31 and 3029 to Begin in Somerset County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., of New Enterprise, will begin work Monday, June 20, to replace two existing culvert cross pipes on Routes 31 and 3029 (Copper Kettle Highway) in Jefferson and Milford townships, Somerset County.



Starting, Monday, the contractor will close Route 3029 (Copper Kettle Highway) to replace the first culvert pipe. Traffic will be detoured while the work is being completed. The 13-mile detour will follow Route 281 to Route 3010 (Indiantown Road) to Route 3037 (Trent Road). All work is expected to be completed and the road re-opened by June 27. Also at this time, the contractor will set temporary traffic signals and place them on flashing, on Route 31 near Koozer State Park, in preparation for the second pipe installation.



On Monday, June 27, pipe replacement work will start at the location on Route 31. This work will be done in half-width construction, under temporary traffic signals and traffic will be reduced to one lane. Motorists should anticipate minor delays and are advised to use caution and watch for construction personnel and vehicles. Traffic will still have access to Koozer Park via the Route 31 entrance. Several signs will be placed for motorists to follow into the park.



Overall work on this project also includes, new guide rail and bituminous pavement installation, with additional paving to take place this fall, to allow for any roadway settling.



The $722,488.25 project is weather dependent and is to be completed by mid-October 2022.



Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.Penndot.pa.gov/District9



Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105



# # #





