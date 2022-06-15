MarketsandMarkets Smart Manufacturing Crystal Ball Event - A New Age of Innovative Manufacturing Workflows
EINPresswire.com/ -- The advent of revolutionary technologies such as Blockchain, AI, ML, IoT, Robotics, Sensors and their subsequent real world applications have allowed for a huge increase in efficiency allowing the human workforce to focus essential tasks while ushering in the new age of automation & optimization.
The MARKETSANDMARKETS SMART MANUFACTURING CRYSTAL BALL EVENT scheduled for the 27th of JUNE 2022 convenes 3 leading thought leaders as they discuss the upcoming era of INDUSTRY 4.0, the challenges of transitioning current manufacturing workflows, the possible benefits & expected disruptions which shall play a key role in shaping the future of Smart Manufacturing across the globe. Join us for an enriching & insightful 90-minute, virtual panel discussion!
Key Highlights & Takeaways:
• Potential synergy between AI and IoT in manufacturing ecosystem is expected to create huge opportunities.
• 3D printing is believed to be a game changer with faster execution of manufacturing a product right after its prototyping and designing.
• Blockchain has started showing potential to the manufacturer to increase transparency and trust.
• Machine learning and artificial intelligence are capable of analysing data to generate meaningful insights.
• Technical standard is considered as one of the big challenges in the deployment of new enabling technology. Where are we in terms of standardization of technologies.
• Companies migrating from traditional automation to data driven manufacturing, do you think this business model would be protected from cyber theft.
• Highly disruptive but slow in taking smart manufacturing solutions to the market is current manufacturing environment. Can we list factors that will accelerate Time-to-Market and Growth?
Esteemed Speaker Panel:
• Igor Starkov, VP Digital Twin at SIEMENS
• Ygal Levy, Managing Principal | Digital Advisory, MICROSOFT
• Ashish Saxena, VP & Sector Head Manufacturing Business Unit, WIPRO
20 is the New 80!
We believe that marginal factors affecting revenues & impacting businesses, currently being considered as outliers (the 20%), shall soon transition into occupying a major chunk of revenue streams (the 80%), as the rapidly evolving digitalization & technological revolution of the globe progresses.
