Wayne Whalen DC of Whalen Chiropractic to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SANTEE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generally everyone in their lifetime will experience some type of neck or back pain. A standard response to this would be a visit to your primary care doctor, taking over the counter drugs or just ignoring it and living with the discomfort.

While more and more people turn to chiropractic care for their musculoskeletal problems, some people have never considered it, due to unfamiliarity, lack of exposure, misconceptions or doubts. The profession has made great strides in recent years in demonstrating clinical effectiveness, cost savings, collaboration with medical colleagues and high patient satisfaction. Recent research shows your likelihood of ever having surgery or being put on opioids is dramatically lower if you start with a chiropractor.

Dr. Whalen is a highly sought after chiropractor and founder and owner of Whalen Chiropractic.

According to Dr. Wayne Whalen, a full service chiropractor who has practiced chiropractic medicine for over 35 years and has co-authored multiple peer reviewed guidelines for the profession.

"I recommend seeing a chiropractor at the onset of minor pain before it becomes a serious problem."

He sees the problem from a mechanical perspective and has co-authored the national guidelines to address these ailments in a more holistic approach rather than rely on over-the-counter or prescription drugs. His first recommendation would be a 6 visit trial including spinal manipulation, exercise advise and other options. Most spinal problems relate to mechanical dysfunction, and respond well to mechanical, rather than chemical treatments. He recommends a thorough evaluation, trial of care, and assessment for improvement after treatment.

"I look for a dysfunction in the way the joints are moving and I focus on getting the muscles and joints working properly. That is a reasonable approach.”

However, he insists there are many fallacies associated with his field and the understanding of spinal manipulation. What is defined as spinal manipulation is a procedure in which trained chiropractors use their hands to apply a controlled rapid force to a spinal joint. The goal of this procedure is to improve spinal motion and improve your body’s physical function. A previously held theory in the medical field was that spinal manipulation can in rare cases lead to a stroke by causing vertebral artery dissection. Dr. Whalen confirms that there have been many studies regarding spinal manipulation, and neurosurgeons agree that it does not tear arteries in the neck as previously thought. Therefore, there is no correlation between the two and it is very rare it could lead to a stroke. According to Dr. Whalen there a much higher risk of a person dying from liver damage or internal bleeding from ibuprofen, than there would be getting a stroke from spinal manipulation.

In his 35 years of chiropractic medicine, Dr. Whalen has found that one of the most common concerns for people is having their neck adjusted to address the pain they are experiencing.

"I treated a 19 year old patient with constant daily headaches who had seen 3 neurologists and still the headaches persisted.”

“So I did my spinal manipulation on her neck and the next day she reported ,” this is the first time I woke up without a headache in 3 years.”

Dr. Whalen also points out that seeing a chiropractor is a much safer option than taking drugs or having surgery.

"There is a reason we have an opioid crisis in this country and a lot of it stems from all the physicians over prescribing drugs that are both addictive and deadly. We take a more conservative approach to healing in order to ensure the lifelong safety of our patients.”

Dr. Whalen now works with a team of practicing chiropractors who have created national guidelines on addressing lower back pain. A couple of years ago he published a guideline on neck pain, and most recently chronic pain. The primary goal is to educate other physicians on what is the appropriate holistic care for treating headaches, back pain, and skeletal and muscular dysfunction.

“My work is all evidence based and although I do not make promises, I explain how I approach pain management. I look at it all from a perspective of being a mechanical problem that requires fixing."

Dr. Whalen hopes that as more people embrace a natural approach to pain management then the public's reluctance to see a Doctor of Chiropracfic will dissipate altogether.

“If you have never considered a chiropractor then you should and not buy into the prejudices, inaccuracies, and criticisms."

