Jihee Ahn Named One of Law360’s Rising Stars of 2022

Harris Bricken attorney Jihee Ahn was one of five attorneys named in the International Arbitration category, and one of only 176 attorneys honored nationwide.

SEATTLE, WA, U.S.A., June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harris Bricken attorney Jihee Ahn has been named one of Law360’s Rising Stars of 2022. Jihee was one of five attorneys named in the International Arbitration category, and one of only 176 attorneys honored nationwide. Each year, Law360 highlights attorneys under 40 whose career accomplishments distinguish them from their peers.

The annual Rising Stars list highlights the accomplishments of top attorneys under 40 whose “legal accomplishments belie their age.” Jihee was selected from over 1,350 submissions and was one of only five attorneys nationwide chosen for international arbitration.

A profile of Jihee highlights several of her accomplishments at Harris Bricken, including serving as counsel for a Haitian government agency on an ongoing basis. It also highlights a federal lawsuit Harris Bricken litigated against U.S. Bank and other corporate defendants for more than $90 million in claims and helped secure favorable resolution for over ninety Chinese citizens and a summary judgment ruling holding that the bank’s exculpatory clause in its escrow agreement was void as violative against public policy. Ahn was quoted as stating: “I was very proud of taking that case … [t]here was a lot of project management, a lot of mobilizing people and getting things done, and it was very hard-fought for a long time. When you’re working with foreign citizens who don’t understand the U.S. system, and how involved it gets to be, you have to effectively communicate with them about why you’re doing what you’re doing and how it will all wrap up in the end.”

Jihee is an accomplished complex commercial litigator and in just three years, she rose to serve as chair of Harris Bricken’s Dispute Resolution/Litigation practice. She primarily represents clients in business, intellectual property, and real estate litigation and arbitration matters for both domestic and international clients. “We’re fortunate to take on interesting cases that are compelling to us,” the profile quotes. “Doing right by the client is definitely a big motivator.”

For the complete list of winners, click here.