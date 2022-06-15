Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3700 Block of Hayes Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:01 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 17 year-old Antwain Ulmer, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged as an adult with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun).

###