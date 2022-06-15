Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) Athletic Trainer Virtual Job Fair by Cognito Systems Announced
The virtual job fair is scheduled for June 16 - 17, 2022. Registration is open!COPPELL, TEXAS, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognito Systems, LLC has been awarded a contract to provide Athletic Training support for the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program. Over the next two years, Cognito will hire approximately 600 Certified Athletic Trainers to work alongside this country’s greatest Athlete.
The H2F program mission invests in Soldier readiness and lethality, optimal physical and non-physical performance, reduced injury rates, improved rehabilitation after injury, and increased overall effectiveness of the Total Army. The program empowers and equips Soldiers to take charge of their health, fitness, and well-being in order to optimize individual performance, while preventing injury and disease. The Athletic Trainer is a vital part of this this mission.
Cognito Systems is actively seeking full-time certified Athletic Trainers (ATC) to join their team to support soldier readiness and optimization at military bases throughout the country. The ATC will work as part of the Holistic Health and Fitness Performance Team performing forward musculoskeletal (MSK) care, early medical intervention, injury prevention (IP), and performance optimization services as a Contractor working with our country’s most elite athlete, our active soldiers.
The Virtual Job Fair is scheduled for June 16th and 17th, 2022 and aims to recruit certified Athletic Trainers for the following locations:
• Fort Bliss, TX
• Fort Drum, NY
• Fort Polk, LA
Cognito Systems is offering qualified candidates a competitive salary, excellent benefits and compensation packages, continued training benefits, bonuses, and relocation assistance to its employees. Other job advantages include:
• Day shift
• 40-hour work week (M-F)
• Work/life balance
• No evenings or weekends
• Great career start opportunity
• Structured military environment
• Great benefits: Health, Dental, & Vision
• 401K
• Paid Time Off & Sick Leave
• Federal Holidays off
• No travel
Qualified candidates should strongly consider attending!!!
Interested Candidates must register for the career fair using the link provided below. After the registration, you will have access to a Cynaptx account (the platform which the career fair is being hosted). Candidates can upload their resume, access jobs, and schedule one on one meetings with a Hiring Manager. A Candidate instruction video is also available on the registration link to help guide you through profile creation and management, upload documents and set up one-on-one meetings with Recruiters.
Registration Link: https://cognitosystemsllc.cynaptx.com/external/careerfair/290
Cynaptx Virtual Job Fair platform is built using Microsoft Teams. All meetings and interactions during the virtual job fair will happen through Microsoft Teams. After registration, candidates are advised to regularly check their emails as all future communication will be through emails. Interested candidates must register using the link provided at the earliest to avoid the last-minute rush.
