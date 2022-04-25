Golden Opportunity for Holistic Health And Fitness Athletic Trainers!
Cognito Systems virtual job fair is scheduled for May 05 - 06, 2022. Registration open!FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognito Systems (Joint Venture of Resolution Think, LLC) was recently awarded a contract to provide Athletic Training support for the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program. Over the next two years, Cognito will hire approximately 600 Certified Athletic Trainers to work at army bases throughout the country.
The H2F program mission is to invest in Soldier readiness and lethality, optimal physical and non-physical performance, reduced injury rates, improved rehabilitation after injury, and increased overall effectiveness of the Total Army. The program empowers and equips Soldiers to take charge of their health, fitness, and well-being in order to optimize individual performance, while preventing injury and disease. The Athletic Trainer is a vital part of this this mission.
Cognito Systems is actively seeking full-time certified Athletic Trainers (AT) to join their team to support soldier readiness and optimization at military bases throughout the country. The AT will work as part of the Holistic Health and Fitness Performance Team to develop a comprehensive, periodized education and services program inclusive of basic acute care, injury control, reconditioning, and performance optimization.
The Virtual Job Fair is scheduled for May 5th and 6th, 2022 aims at recruiting Athletic Trainers for the following locations:
• Fort Bragg, NC
• Fort Bliss, TX
• Fort Polk, LA
• Fort Drum, NY
• Joint-Base Lewis McChord, WA
Cognito Systems provides excellent benefits and compensation packages to its employees and some of the advantages are listed below:
• Work/life balance
• 40-hour work week (M-F)
• Huge opportunity to start program
• With ARMY from the ground up
• Great benefits: Health, Dental, & Vision
• 401K
• Paid Time Off
• Sick Leave
• No travel
Candidates should register for the career fair using the link provided below. After the registration, they will get access to their Cynaptx account (the platform using which the career fair is being hosted). Candidates can upload their resume document, access jobs and schedule one on one meetings with the hiring managers. Candidate instruction video is available on the registration link which will guide the candidates on how to manage their profiles, upload documents and set up meetings.
Registration Link: https://cognitosystemsllc.cynaptx.com/external/careerfair/248
Cynaptx Virtual Job Fair platform is built using Microsoft Teams. All the meetings and interactions during the virtual job fair will happen through Microsoft Teams. After registration, candidates are advised to regularly check their emails as all future communication will be through emails. Interested candidates must register using the link provided at the earliest to avoid the last-minute rush.
