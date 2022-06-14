Senate Bill 831 Printer's Number 1760
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - large public assemblies, the holding of conventions,
conferences, trade exhibitions and other business, social,
cultural, scientific, sports, recreational, artistic and public
interest events, performances and exhibitions, and all
facilities, furniture, fixtures and equipment necessary or
incident thereto, including hotels, meeting rooms, dining rooms,
kitchens, ballrooms, reception areas, registration and
prefunction areas, locker rooms, practice areas and equipment,
training areas and equipment, truck loading areas, including
access, accessways, including, but not limited to, tunnels,
overhead walkways, escalators, elevators and other connections
to nearby or adjoining buildings or facilities, regardless of
whether the buildings or facilities constitute convention
centers or are owned or controlled by the authority, common
areas, lobbies, offices and areas appurtenant to any of the
preceding, and also including other land, buildings, structures
or facilities for use or planned for use in conjunction with the
foregoing, including landscaping, buffer areas, off-street
parking, retail areas and other improvements related to a
convention center owned by or leased by or to an authority,
regardless of whether the improvements are for the purpose of
producing revenues to assist in defraying the costs or expenses
of a convention center.
"Hotel." A hotel, motel, inn, guesthouse or other building
or complex of buildings located within the market area which
holds itself out by any means, including advertising, license,
registration with an innkeeper's group, convention listing
association, travel publication or similar association or with a
government agency, as being available to provide overnight
lodging or use of facility space for consideration to persons
20210SB0831PN1760 - 514 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30