Senate Bill 831 Printer's Number 1760

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - large public assemblies, the holding of conventions,

conferences, trade exhibitions and other business, social,

cultural, scientific, sports, recreational, artistic and public

interest events, performances and exhibitions, and all

facilities, furniture, fixtures and equipment necessary or

incident thereto, including hotels, meeting rooms, dining rooms,

kitchens, ballrooms, reception areas, registration and

prefunction areas, locker rooms, practice areas and equipment,

training areas and equipment, truck loading areas, including

access, accessways, including, but not limited to, tunnels,

overhead walkways, escalators, elevators and other connections

to nearby or adjoining buildings or facilities, regardless of

whether the buildings or facilities constitute convention

centers or are owned or controlled by the authority, common

areas, lobbies, offices and areas appurtenant to any of the

preceding, and also including other land, buildings, structures

or facilities for use or planned for use in conjunction with the

foregoing, including landscaping, buffer areas, off-street

parking, retail areas and other improvements related to a

convention center owned by or leased by or to an authority,

regardless of whether the improvements are for the purpose of

producing revenues to assist in defraying the costs or expenses

of a convention center.

"Hotel." A hotel, motel, inn, guesthouse or other building

or complex of buildings located within the market area which

holds itself out by any means, including advertising, license,

registration with an innkeeper's group, convention listing

association, travel publication or similar association or with a

government agency, as being available to provide overnight

lodging or use of facility space for consideration to persons

