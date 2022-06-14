Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,060 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 831 Printer's Number 1760

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - large public assemblies, the holding of conventions,

conferences, trade exhibitions and other business, social,

cultural, scientific, sports, recreational, artistic and public

interest events, performances and exhibitions, and all

facilities, furniture, fixtures and equipment necessary or

incident thereto, including hotels, meeting rooms, dining rooms,

kitchens, ballrooms, reception areas, registration and

prefunction areas, locker rooms, practice areas and equipment,

training areas and equipment, truck loading areas, including

access, accessways, including, but not limited to, tunnels,

overhead walkways, escalators, elevators and other connections

to nearby or adjoining buildings or facilities, regardless of

whether the buildings or facilities constitute convention

centers or are owned or controlled by the authority, common

areas, lobbies, offices and areas appurtenant to any of the

preceding, and also including other land, buildings, structures

or facilities for use or planned for use in conjunction with the

foregoing, including landscaping, buffer areas, off-street

parking, retail areas and other improvements related to a

convention center owned by or leased by or to an authority,

regardless of whether the improvements are for the purpose of

producing revenues to assist in defraying the costs or expenses

of a convention center.

"Hotel." A hotel, motel, inn, guesthouse or other building

or complex of buildings located within the market area which

holds itself out by any means, including advertising, license,

registration with an innkeeper's group, convention listing

association, travel publication or similar association or with a

government agency, as being available to provide overnight

lodging or use of facility space for consideration to persons

20210SB0831PN1760 - 514 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 831 Printer's Number 1760

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.