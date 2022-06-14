Senate Bill 1227 Printer's Number 1756
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - to provide an alternative permanent family as soon as possible
when the unity of the family cannot be maintained.
(4) Consistent with the protection of the public interest,
to provide for children committing delinquent acts, programs of
supervision, care and rehabilitation which provide balanced
attention to the protection of the community, the imposition of
accountability for offenses committed and the development of
competencies to enable children to become responsible and
productive members of the community.
(5) To achieve the purposes in a family environment whenever
possible, separating the child from the child's parents only
when necessary for the child's welfare, safety or health or in
the best interests of public safety.
(b) In accordance with the purposes set forth in subsection
(a) and the mandate of 42 Pa.C.S. Ch. 63, that the court, upon
finding a child to be a dependent child, shall enter an order of
disposition that is best suited to the safety, protection and
physical, mental and moral welfare of the child, the department
shall prioritize the following objectives:
(1) To increase the use of nonplacement services designed to
prevent child abuse and neglect and to strengthen families so
that children's safety is increased and the risk to children is
minimized.
(2) If placement is necessary, to use kinship care as the
first priority. If kinship care is not available or appropriate,
to use family foster care as an alternative.
(3) To reduce the use of congregate-living and institutional
placements.
(4) To improve permanency for children to reduce the
duration of out-of-home placement.
20220SB1227PN1756 - 2 -
