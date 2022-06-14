Submit Release
Senate Bill 1194 Printer's Number 1758

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - § 3224. Program participation.

(a) Selection.--The department, with the assistance of the

military college, shall evaluate the candidates for the program

and make recommendations to the Adjutant General for selection.

(b) Discharge for disability incurred in line of duty.--An

eligible member who is discharged for medical disability shall

be disenrolled from the program if the eligible member is unable

to fulfill the service obligation to the Pennsylvania National

Guard as required for the benefit under this subchapter.

(c) Academic or military disqualification standards.--An

eligible member who fails to meet academic or military

qualification standards shall be disenrolled from the program

under this subchapter.

(d) Conditional release from Simultaneous Membership

Program.--An eligible member may be released from Simultaneous

Membership Program status for voluntary or involuntary reasons.

The following apply:

(1) An applicant who completes the senior Army ROTC

program of instruction shall be released from Simultaneous

Membership Program status in order to be accessed into the

Pennsylvania National Guard as a commissioned officer.

Release from Simultaneous Membership Program status under

this subchapter shall terminate the eligible member's

enlistment contract in exchange for a new officer contract.

The eligible member shall incur an eight-year active drilling

contractual obligation to the Pennsylvania National Guard

upon appointment as a second lieutenant.

(2) An eligible member who voluntarily or involuntarily

becomes disenrolled from ROTC and is eligible to continue

military service shall remain in the Pennsylvania National

