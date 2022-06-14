Senate Bill 1203 Printer's Number 1759

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - SECTORS OF THE STATE OR NATIONAL ECONOMY;

(2) HAS A HIGH-SUPPLY RISK DUE TO IMPORT DEPENDENCE OR

HIGH LEVELS OF CONCENTRATION IN PARTICULAR COUNTRIES OR

REGIONS; AND

(3) LACKS VIABLE SUBSTITUTES DUE TO ITS UNIQUE

PROPERTIES AND NATURE.

"Person." An individual, corporation, partnership, limited

liability company, business trust, association, estate, trust,

foundation, business entity or government entity.

Section 3. List of persons associated with Russia or Belarus.

(a) Development of list.--Within 60 days of the effective

date of this section, the Treasury Department shall, using

credible information available to the public, develop a list of

persons in this Commonwealth that, as determined by the Treasury

Department, meet any of the following criteria:

(1) Have a direct equity share with the Government of

Russia or the Government of Belarus.

(2) Have business operations that involve contracts with

or the provision of goods or services to the Government of

Russia or the Government of Belarus.

(3) Are headquartered or have a principal place of

business in Russia or Belarus.

(4) Support, assist or facilitate the Government of

Russia or the Government of Belarus in the shared campaign to

invade the sovereignty of Ukraine, either through in-kind

support or for-profit dealings.

(b) Update of list.--The list under subsection (a) shall be

updated every 90 days.

Section 4. Restrictions.

If a person is found to be on the list under section 3, the

20220SB1203PN1759 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30