Senate Bill 1203 Printer's Number 1759

(2) HAS A HIGH-SUPPLY RISK DUE TO IMPORT DEPENDENCE OR
HIGH LEVELS OF CONCENTRATION IN PARTICULAR COUNTRIES OR
REGIONS; AND
(3) LACKS VIABLE SUBSTITUTES DUE TO ITS UNIQUE
PROPERTIES AND NATURE.
"Person." An individual, corporation, partnership, limited
liability company, business trust, association, estate, trust,
foundation, business entity or government entity.
Section 3. List of persons associated with Russia or Belarus.
(a) Development of list.--Within 60 days of the effective
date of this section, the Treasury Department shall, using
credible information available to the public, develop a list of
persons in this Commonwealth that, as determined by the Treasury
Department, meet any of the following criteria:
(1) Have a direct equity share with the Government of
Russia or the Government of Belarus.
(2) Have business operations that involve contracts with
or the provision of goods or services to the Government of
Russia or the Government of Belarus.
(3) Are headquartered or have a principal place of
business in Russia or Belarus.
(4) Support, assist or facilitate the Government of
Russia or the Government of Belarus in the shared campaign to
invade the sovereignty of Ukraine, either through in-kind
support or for-profit dealings.
(b) Update of list.--The list under subsection (a) shall be
updated every 90 days.
Section 4. Restrictions.
If a person is found to be on the list under section 3, the
