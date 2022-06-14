Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,060 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 797 Printer's Number 1755

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - "Municipality." With the exception of cities of the first

class, any county of the second class, city, borough,

incorporated town, township, home rule, optional plan or

optional charter municipality located within this Commonwealth.

* * *

"Neighborhood improvement district." A limited geographic

area within a municipality, in which a special assessment is

levied on all designated property, other than tax-exempt

property, for the purpose of promoting the economic and general

welfare of the district and the municipality, hereinafter

referred to as NID. Such districts shall be referred to

generally as neighborhood improvement district (NID) and

specifically as business improvement district (BID), residential

improvement district (RID), industrial improvement district

(IID), institutional improvement district (INID) or mixed-use

improvement district (MID), depending on the type district

established. [A designated property may not be included in more

than one neighborhood improvement district.]

* * *

"Neighborhood improvement district services." In the case of

neighborhood improvement district management associations

created for the purpose of making improvements or providing

expanded services within any neighborhood business improvement

districts established, the term shall include, but not be

limited to, those services which improve the ability of the

commercial establishments within the district to serve the

consumer, such as free or reduced-fee parking for customers,

transportation-related expenses, public relations programs,

group advertising, sponsorship of special events and district

maintenance and security services. For services provided within

20210SB0797PN1755 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 797 Printer's Number 1755

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.