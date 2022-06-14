Submit Release
Senate Bill 915 Printer's Number 1757

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - improvement projects itemized in section 3 and to be acquired or

constructed by the Department of General Services, its

successors or assigns, and to be financed by the incurring of

debt shall be $7,238,396,595 $7,287,696,595 $7,494,446,595

$7,531,796,595.

(b) Furniture and equipment.--The total authorization for

the additional capital projects in the category of public

improvement projects consisting of the acquisition of original

movable furniture and equipment to complete public improvement

projects itemized in section 4 and to be acquired by the

Department of General Services, its successors or assigns, and

to be financed by the incurring of debt shall be $302,239,190

$340,239,190.

(c) Transportation assistance.--The total authorization for

the capital projects in the category of transportation

assistance projects itemized in section 5 with respect to which

an interest is to be acquired in or constructed by the

Department of Transportation, its successors or assigns and to

be financed by the incurring of debt shall be $208,175,000

$248,775,000 $308,138,000 $471,138,000.

(d) Redevelopment assistance.--The total authorization for

the capital projects in the category of redevelopment capital

projects itemized in section 6 for capital grants by the

Department of Community and Economic Development, its successors

or assigns and to be financed by the incurring of debt shall be

$7,314,500,000 $10,750,200,979 $12,530,465,591 $12,895,190,591.

(e) Flood control.--The total authorization for the capital

projects in the category of flood control projects itemized in

section 7 and to be constructed by the Department of

Environmental Protection, its successors or assigns and to be

20210SB0915PN1757 - 2 -

Senate Bill 915 Printer's Number 1757

