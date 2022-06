Senate Bill 892 Printer's Number 1765

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - hour or more.

(h) (G) Powers of department and local authorities.--This

section shall not be deemed to prevent the department on State-

designated highways and local authorities on streets or highways

within the local authority's physical boundaries from the

reasonable exercise of the department's or the local authority's

police powers . UNDER SECTION 6109 (RELATING TO SPECIFIC POWERS

OF DEPARTMENT AND LOCAL AUTHORITIES).

(H) SAFETY ISSUES.--WHEN A PILOT PROGRAM INCLUDES THE USE OF

A HIGHWAY OWNED OR UNDER THE JURISDICTION OF THE DEPARTMENT, THE

DEPARTMENT MAY RESTRICT ACCESS, PERMANENTLY OR TEMPORARILY, TO

THE HIGHWAY FOR THE PILOT PROGRAM WHEN A SAFETY ISSUE HAS BEEN

IDENTIFIED BY THE DEPARTMENT THAT CANNOT BE REASONABLY

CORRECTED. THE DEPARTMENT SHALL ESTABLISH A PROCESS TO EVALUATE

A SAFETY ISSUE UNDER THIS SUBSECTION, INCLUDING THE EVALUATION

OF DAMAGE TO PROPERTY ON THE HIGHWAY OWNED OR UNDER THE

JURISDICTION OF THE DEPARTMENT. THE DEPARTMENT SHALL ALSO

ESTABLISH A MECHANISM TO COMMUNICATE A SAFETY ISSUE UNDER THIS

SUBSECTION TO THE LOCAL AUTHORITY AND COMMERCIAL ELECTRIC

SCOOTER ENTERPRISE PRIOR TO RESTRICTING ACCESS, PERMANENTLY OR

TEMPORARILY, TO THE HIGHWAY OWNED OR UNDER THE JURISDICTION OF

THE DEPARTMENT FOR THE PILOT PROGRAM.

(i) Ordinances, policies and regulations.--Notwithstanding

any other provision of law, a city of the second class A and OR

CITY OF THE third class shall adopt an ordinance, regulation or

policy for the safety, operation and management of electric low-

speed scooters . , WHICH MAY INCLUDE , BUT NOT BE LIMITED TO,

APPROVED AND RESTRICTED DEPLOYMENT LOCATIONS, APPROVED AND

RESTRICTED PARKING LOCATIONS, DATA SHARING AND REPORTING AND

EDUCATION AND AWARENESS. A city of the second class A and OR

20210SB0892PN1765 - 4 -

<--

<--

<--

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30