Tradeit Invest Allows Gamers to Earn Daily Income from Their In-Game Assets

The industry's first trading website that supports trading between different games has a unique way for gamers to earn income.

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to statistics (https://playtoday.co/blog/gaming-industry-statistics/), there are more than 3.1 billion gamers across the globe. That's why representatives with Tradeit are proud to announce today that Tradeit Invest now allows gamers to earn daily income from their in-game assets.

Jimi Gecelter, CEO and spokesperson for Tradeit explained that Tradeit Invest allows individuals to grow the value of their skins.

"By depositing, you help to increase the item value of the Tradeit inventory," Gecelter said before adding, "This helps to improve the variety of skins available for trade."

In return for providing item value, Gecelter revealed, a one percent commission is taken on trade and distributed to members of the Tradeit Invest program on a daily basis, proportionate to the value they have deposited.

For example, if a gamer trades his $100 skin, then the invest members get a $1 reward from that single trade. (Tradeit daily volume ranges from $200k-$500k) The rewards that individuals receive as a member depend on how much they contribute to the total value of all items on the site's inventory. This value fluctuates as participants join or leave.

Regarding what happens once an individual invests, Gecelter noted that in order to invest, individuals will need a Tradeit balance - that balance will be instantly converted to an investment position, and at that point, the individual will start earning daily revenue. Individuals can track their earnings easily in the invest dashboard and withdraw or invest more at any time.

About Tradeit

Tradeit.gg allows you to safely buy, sell and trade in-game items with our trading bot instantly for the lowest trading fees on the market. We are a fully automated trading bot where you can trade skins safe and easy! We are the only trade bot that allows you to exchange skins from different games.

