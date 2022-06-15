Brian Walton’s New Studio Work "The Karen (Can't Understand Normal Thanking) Song" Is Out Now
Brian Walton is a popular artist and songwriter.UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Walton is an artist and songwriter who recently dropped a brand new studio single, "The Karen (Can't Understand Normal Thanking) Song”. Although it is musically rooted in country and Americana, there is more to this track. "The Karen (Can't Understand Normal Thanking) Song” deals with one of the banes of modern living in the western world: “The Karen”.
Karen is the one who will stare with wild, crazy eyes. She is the one who is entitled, angry, and always looking to be served and revered like she’s the queen of the world. More importantly, she’s the one who always, always, always wants to..”talk to a manager”.
Brian’s song pokes fun at this social character, while also giving the song a melodic and memorable twist. "The Karen (Can't Understand Normal Thanking) Song" is definitely going to resonate with fans of modern country music and beyond. This release exemplifies the versatility that one can expect from Brian’s music, while also highlighting the personality and drive that make this musician so special and one-of-a-kind. In addition, the quality of the production is also outstanding.
Every element in the mix is balanced, allowing the audience to get a full and unhindered experience of Brian’s remarkable stylistic range. This song is performed with focus, and the quality of the recording allows the true emotion of the track to shine through on a more seamless level. Ultimately, it offers an ironic, but also insightful perspective on an issue that most people can actually relate to, especially if they ever had an encounter with one of those mythical creatures known as “The Karens”. They’re out there, and everyone should better watch out unless a person wants to get in their way like an ant smack dab in the middle of a hurricane!
Find out more about Brian Walton and listen to "The Karen (Can't Understand Normal Thanking) Song". The song is going to be available everywhere on June 15th, 2022. Music lovers can find it on Spotify and other streaming services.
