Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,109 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,022 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 803 Printer's Number 3240

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in National Guard Youth Challenge Program, further providing for definitions and for administration, establishing the Keystone State Challenge Academy Account and further providing for report and for audit required.

You just read:

House Bill 803 Printer's Number 3240

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.