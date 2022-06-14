House Bill 803 Printer's Number 3240

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in National Guard Youth Challenge Program, further providing for definitions and for administration, establishing the Keystone State Challenge Academy Account and further providing for report and for audit required.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.