Senate Bill 447 Printer's Number 0448
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in corporate net income tax, further providing for imposition of tax.
