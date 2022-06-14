Alexei Overchuk visits the Republic of Turkey

RUSSIA, June 14 - President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Alexei Overchuk during the visit.
Alexei Overchuk with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo courtesy of the Press Service of the President of the Republic of Turkey
Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk paid a
working visit to Ankara in the Republic of Turkey. President of the Republic of Turkey Recep
Tayyip Erdogan received Alexei Overchuk during
the visit. They discussed bilateral trade and economic cooperation.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.