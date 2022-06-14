Alexei Overchuk visits the Republic of Turkey

RUSSIA, June 14 - President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Alexei Overchuk during the visit.

Alexei Overchuk with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo courtesy of the Press Service of the President of the Republic of Turkey

Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk paid a working visit to Ankara in the Republic of Turkey. President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Alexei Overchuk during the visit. They discussed bilateral trade and economic cooperation.