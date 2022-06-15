Eight Homes For People With Complex Needs Open In North Battleford

CANADA, June 15 - Released on June 14, 2022

North Battleford residents with mental health challenges or complex needs now have improved access to affordable housing thanks to investments from the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan.

Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Cutknife-Turtleford Ryan Domotor, on behalf of Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) Gene Makowsky, joined representatives from the Canadian Mental Health Association - Battlefords Branch (CMHA-B) to celebrate the grand opening of eight new affordable housing units in North Battleford.

SHC provided $830,000 to the project through its partnership with Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation under the National Housing Strategy.

Called Independence Commons, the project is located at 1941 Kramer Place and includes two single-level four-plexes, green space and a support service and transitional shelter. Each unit is approximately 561 square feet or 52.11 square metres and three of the units as well as the support service and transitional shelter are accessible.

"Our government is very proud to be a part of this important housing project that is making a difference in the lives of people living with mental illness or complex needs," Domotor said. "I thank CMHA-B for the key role they had in the development of these eight affordable housing units that support residents' well-being, participation and success in the community."

"Independence Commons has established safe, affordable, independent housing to persons living with enduring mental illness and complex needs," Canadian Mental Health Association - Battlefords Branch Executive Director Jane Zielke de Montbrun said. "It is, in some ways, a community of eight, who are supported to live successfully and well on their own. Our housing program addresses a gap in housing for persons with lived experience that are transitioning back to community and the first of its kind in The Battlefords."

Quick facts:

Residents have access to support programming offered by CMHA-B, including life skills, work experience and recreational and social activities. There is also a drop-in centre that operates Monday to Friday.

CMHA-B provides support services to people living in the Battlefords who experience mental illness. It is a charitable autonomous organization and has been operating in North Battleford since 2000.

Pursuant to the National Housing Strategy (NHS), the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $449.9 million over the next 10 years, cost matched by the federal and provincial governments, in housing across the province. The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan have reached agreement on the first three-year action plan.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

Since November 2007, SHC has developed 183 affordable rental units in North Battleford, including this project.

Under the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement, housing is a key priority in providing a better quality of life for Saskatchewan families and communities. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan, through SHC, has invested $786 million to develop more than 12,000 housing units and repair nearly 5,500 homes. SHC has also invested more than $61 million to build nearly 300 units in residential care homes, and $430 million to improve provincially-owned housing. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

