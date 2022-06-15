Westminster Barracks / Weapon Offense

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1003662

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Gary T. Salvatore

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: June 14, 2022 @ 0329 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Union Street, Springfield Vermont

VIOLATION: Weapon Offense

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting gunshots being fired in the area of Union Street and Park Street in the Town of Springfield (Windsor County), Vermont. Vermont State Police responded to the area and could not establish that any criminal activity had occurred. If anyone has helpful information about last night’s incident, please contact the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks at (802)722-4600, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Corporal Gary T. Salvatore

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600

Gary.Salvatore@Vermont.gov