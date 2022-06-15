Westminster Barracks / Weapon Offense
CASE#: 22B1003662
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Gary T. Salvatore
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: June 14, 2022 @ 0329 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Union Street, Springfield Vermont
VIOLATION: Weapon Offense
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting gunshots being fired in the area of Union Street and Park Street in the Town of Springfield (Windsor County), Vermont. Vermont State Police responded to the area and could not establish that any criminal activity had occurred. If anyone has helpful information about last night’s incident, please contact the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks at (802)722-4600, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
