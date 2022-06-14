Submit Release
MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Officer Christopher Fariello

MEMORANDUM

 

TO:                 Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Development and Management, Lawrence Revell, Police Chief, City of Tallahassee, John Dailey, Mayor, City of Tallahassee, Bill Proctor, Chairman, Leon County Commissioners

FROM:            Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE:             June 14, 2022

RE:                   Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Officer Christopher Fariello

 

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Officer Christopher Fariello was killed at the age of 34 when a fleeing suspect hit his patrol car head-on. He graduated from Florida State University in 2012 and began working for the Wilton Manors Police Department. Just over four years ago, Officer Fariello returned to Tallahassee to work for the Tallahassee Police Department as a Patrol Officer. He will be remembered for his service and sacrifice for the people of Florida.

 

To honor the memory of Officer Christopher Fariello and his service to our state, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol, Tallahassee Police Department, Leon County Courthouse, and the City Hall in Tallahassee, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on June 15, 2022.

 

###

