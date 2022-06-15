Robotic Products Co Gearing Up for Large Scale Production: Resgreen Group International: Stock Symbol: RGGI

RGGI team at the Assembly Show in Chicago RGGI Pull Buddy $RGGI is out in full force making some great contacts! #AssemblyShow $RGGI More great contacts! #AssemblyShow $RGGI Demonstrating a the #AssemblyShow

Industrial Robotic Products Gearing Up for Large Scale Production to Meet the Material Handling Labor Shortage: Resgreen Group International, Inc.

Resgreen Group Inc (OTCMKTS: RGGI)

Delivery of material this week that is necessary to begin production of our signature AGV, PullBuddy™. We are excited to be able to offer the opportunity to fill orders of a time sensitive nature” — Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industrial Robotic Products Gearing Up for Large Scale Production to Meet the Material Handling Labor Shortage: Resgreen Group International, Inc. (Stock Symbol: RGGI)  Robotic Systems Developer with Years of Management Experience. Proven Material Handling AGV Robots going into Commercial Uses. Materials On Hand for Elevated Production of PullBuddy(TM) AGV Fleet. Floor Testing for Pre-Production of LilBuddy(TM) AMR Product. Completion of Phase I Automated Material Handling System at Atlantic Precision Products (APP). Second Phase Quoted Serving as Extension of Automated Call System.Resgreen Group International, Inc. (OTC: RGGI) develops AMRs (autonomous mobile robots) and AGVs (automatic guided vehicles) for the manufacturing industry. RGGI is using certain Know-how and Intellectual Property (IP) that it possesses and looks to acquire and develop components for material handling logistics and certain Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGV) and mobile technologies. RGGI management has years of professional engineering experience in this space and plans to remain focused and highly motivated to execute on its business strategy to develop certain Automatic Guided Transports including AGV / AGC and Mobile COBOT.RGGI has hard-earned tacit knowledge in the design and use of automated guided vehicles. From hardware engineering, software development, and intellectual property management, RGGI has the resources to help your automated and robotics initiatives. RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems.The flagship RGGI product is Pull Buddy. A modernized and updated version of legacy tried-and-true AGVs, Pull Buddy encompasses Industry 4.0 capabilities, including the integration of various new technologies such as state-of-the-art software and control mechanisms. Alongside the comprehensive suite of complementary material handling products, Pull Buddy is unmatched in the market. The RGGI Pull Buddy has a standard payload capacity of 1,000 Kg and a top speed of 5 Km/hr.RGGI also offers an Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR), LilBuddy, which is the Light Load version of the PullBuddy. The compact AMR is the company's first vehicle to use natural feature guidance. LilBuddy is capable of moving loads up to 220 pounds around facilities without tape, reflectors, or tags for ultimate flexibility. Fleet of PullBuddy(TM) AGVs Ready for ProductionOn June 14th RGGI announced the arrival of various long lead materials allowing for the initiation of elevated production of the PullBuddy(TM) AGV fleet.The delivery of these systems has opened up valuable new opportunities for RGGI to identify additional cost-effective and economical practices to be employed on the manufacturing floor utilizing AGV/AMR products. As challenges persist in the material handling industry, RGGI continues to develop and implement new innovative and cost-effective solutions. Commencement of Floor Testing for Pre-Production LilBuddy(TM) AMROn June 10th RGGI announced the pre-production LilBuddy(TM) AMR heading to the floor for testing. Following several months of development, LilBuddy(TM) AMR (Autonomous Mobile Robot) is commencing the validation and floor testing process with a full suite of RGGI products. These products, all Industry 4.0 compliant, include PullBuddy(TM), BotWay(TM), and RGGI's wireless safety suite (wireless stack lights, wireless push buttons, and smart load handling frames). LilBuddy(TM) is designed for loads up to 100Kg and is ROS (Robot Operating System) based. The ROS general framework is a standard operating system in robotics.As a hybrid AMR, LilBuddy(TM) is able to travel long distances using natural guidance. For precision docking, the vehicle relies on QR codes/fiducials or magnetic tape. LilBuddy(TM)'s hybrid ability allows for greater versatility within its working environment.The RGGI LilBuddy(TM) features front and rear solid state 2D/3D lidars that are used to map the areas traveled in and detect obstacles in its path. Once LilBuddy(TM) learns the map, it can be dispatched to any location with triggers and commands from BotWay(TM) and BotWay(TM) connected devices. Routes, a series of waypoints and commands, can also be set up with a companion app or BotWay(TM) to specify exact movements and commands in long distance travel or complex chains of events. Completion of Phase I with Commencement of Second Phase at Atlantic Precision Products (APP)On June 8th RGGI announced the completion of Phase I of the automated material handling system at Atlantic Precision Products (APP). A second Phase has been quoted serving as an extension of the automated call system on a broader scale.With the extension of the automated call system, RGGI is assisting Atlantic Precision Products (APP) with the resolution of continual supply chain issues. Automation allows for reduction in operating costs, and improves productivity, efficiency and quality of product. Benefits to automation include high scalability in meeting the evolving needs of companies.In Phase I, activation of transport is initiated via wireless button press by the operator at an injection molding machine. The RGGI PullBuddy(TM) retrieves the full load handling frame and delivers it to the staging area. The staging area is monitored by a visual ASRS (Automatic Storage and Retrieval System) that communicates with BotWay(TM). PullBuddy(TM) then retrieves an empty load handling frame and returns it to the operator's station.Continuing Phase II, RGGI will be servicing additional machines on the factory floor. To further streamline the automation process, weight-sensing, load handling frames will trigger BotWay(TM)'s traffic control and monitoring software when they are full. Target weight can be set per machine via BotWay(TM).For more information on Resgreen Group International, Inc. 