Berlin Barracks/Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child, Cruelty to a Child - Subject to Sexual Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3001743

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/25/22 to 03/26/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: 45 Blush Hill Road, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child (2 counts), Cruelty to a Child – Subject to Sexual Conduct (2 counts)

ACCUSED: Robert Bartlett

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/28/22 Vermont State Police Washington Unit for Special Investigations began an investigation into alleged sexual contact between Robert Bartlett of Barre and two children known to him which occurred at the Best Western Waterbury-Stowe located at 45 Blush Hill Road in the town of Waterbury.

Investigation revealed that Bartlett committed lewd and lascivious acts upon the two children while staying at the hotel from 03/25/22 to 03/26/22. On 06/14/22 Bartlett appeared at the Berlin Barracks where he was processed and issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 06/17/22 to answer to the charges of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child (2 counts), Cruelty to a Child – Subject to Sexual Conduct (2 counts). Bartlett was subsequently released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/17/22 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: (802)229-9191

Fax: (802)229-2648