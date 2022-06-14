Berlin Barracks/Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child, Cruelty to a Child - Subject to Sexual Conduct
CASE#: 22A3001743
DATE/TIME: 03/25/22 to 03/26/22
INCIDENT LOCATION: 45 Blush Hill Road, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child (2 counts), Cruelty to a Child – Subject to Sexual Conduct (2 counts)
ACCUSED: Robert Bartlett
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/28/22 Vermont State Police Washington Unit for Special Investigations began an investigation into alleged sexual contact between Robert Bartlett of Barre and two children known to him which occurred at the Best Western Waterbury-Stowe located at 45 Blush Hill Road in the town of Waterbury.
Investigation revealed that Bartlett committed lewd and lascivious acts upon the two children while staying at the hotel from 03/25/22 to 03/26/22. On 06/14/22 Bartlett appeared at the Berlin Barracks where he was processed and issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 06/17/22 to answer to the charges of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child (2 counts), Cruelty to a Child – Subject to Sexual Conduct (2 counts). Bartlett was subsequently released.
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/17/22 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
