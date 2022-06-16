Top Blockchain Expert, Ian Scarffe, Joins ORIGIN Metaverse Real-Estate Platform

Ian Scarffe Advisor Fred Greene, Founder of Origin Metaverse Origin Metaverse a virtual real estate marketplace

ORIGIN Metaverse the virtual real estate marketplace is proud to welcome expert advisor Ian Scarffe to its advisory board.

Without purpose and sustainability, progress and growth are without value and despite all the potential the metaverse has to offer we identified a need that could not be overlooked.” — Fred Greene, Founder of ORIGIN Metaverse

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORIGIN Metaverse is proud to welcome expert advisor Ian Scarffe to its advisory board. As ORIGIN seeks to become the go-to marketplace to go for all metaverse land and physical real estate NFT purchases, Ian provides a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help ORIGIN to scale to its full potential.

Recognized as one of the leading blockchain experts, Ian is at the forefront of revolutionizing the financial industry across the globe. This ties in perfectly with the vision of ORIGIN, which seeks to not only implement a platform for digital real estate transactions, but as well diversify into including NFTs for real-life real estate.

On joining the ORIGIN board of advisors, Founder Fred Greene said, “While Goldman Sachs valued the industry at $8 trillion; without purpose and sustainability, progress and growth are without value and despite all the potential the metaverse has to offer we identified a need that enthusiasts, investors, real estate developers, and professionals, along with consumers that could not be overlooked. The possibilities for digital land and physical real estate NFT’s in the metaverse are limitless, and ORIGIN's concept is straightforward in providing a simple, secure, and streamlined experience for users. ORIGIN will unify the metaverse, allowing it to reach its full potential for involvement, community creation, and future growth.”

The metaverse is an ever-growing space attracting record attention, users, and investors. Core to ORIGIN’s virtual real estate marketplace plan is to make metaverse land accessible to the masses. With Ian’s industry knowledge as well as valuable insight into millions of consumers, the ORIGIN team now has a key advisor who knows how to engage with their entire target audience.

Having built an impressive network of blockchain experts and established proven investor strategies, Ian will also be able to enhance the profile of the ORIGIN project. This will encourage adoption from users, ensuring the team achieves its aspirations of mass adoption.

By creating a single source of truth for all metaverse real estate and land transactions, ORIGIN seeks to become the go-to platform for buyers, sellers, and renters across all blockchains. From there, as blockchain technology evolves and becomes further utilized, this will move to real-world transactions as property purchasers embrace the transparency and value NFTs and smart contracts bring. With the addition of a seasoned advisor such as Ian Scarffe, it’s hard to see anything but success for this ground-breaking platform.

About ORIGIN

ORIGIN Metaverse is a virtual real estate marketplace focused on providing users the ability to buy and sell land across the metaverse and to transact physical real estate as NFTs. ORIGIN's singular marketplace unifies the various metaverse platforms into a simple, secure, and streamlined marketplace. ORIGIN’s mission is to be the bridge between worlds and the catalyst for mass adoption. To learn more about ORIGIN Metaverse visit www.originmv.com

About Ian Scarffe

Ian Scarffe is globally recognized as a leading blockchain and crypto advisor. Ian is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and consultant with business experience from around the world. Ian is a Top Global Influencer in Blockchain and Fintech Top Ranked Member of Global List - People of Blockchain. As a leading entrepreneur, Ian is on a personal mission to develop a culture of entrepreneurship, helping startups achieve their full potential as well as helping to expand existing companies. A leading expert in Bitcoin, Blockchain, and Crypto industries, Ian is at the very heart of revolutionizing the financing industry across the globe and currently consults and advises for a range of multi-million-dollar companies.

www.ianscarffe.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianscarffe

https://icoholder.com/en/ico-advisors