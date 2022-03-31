Multichain Metaverse Virtual Real Estate Marketplace And Real Estate Broker To Launch Soon

Origin Metaverse a virtual real estate marketplace Origin a virtual real estate marketplace Fred Greene, Founder of ORIGIN Metaverse

Multichain Metaverse Real Estate Broker and Marketplace to Simplify and Focus On Buying and Selling Virtual Land Is Launching Soon

What the market needs is a single source of data. A reliable platform that simplifies the purchasing of land, while providing users with all the information they need to navigate.” — Fred Greene, Founder of ORIGIN Metaverse

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SG, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverse developers and platforms haven’t made it easy to purchase real estate, particularly across multiple blockchains. Origin provides a singular marketplace for meta-builders to buy, sell, and trade, metaverse real estate, and physical homes sold as NFTs. Similar to real-life brokers and real-estate comparison platforms, Origin will be the place that connects motivated sellers and avid buyers, making entry and scaling within any metaverse easy.

According to Fred Greene, Founder, “the demand for metaverse land is continually growing. What the market needs is a single source of data. A reliable platform that simplifies the purchasing of land, while providing buyers and sellers with all the information they need to navigate this newly developed world”.

Origin plans to fill a large void in the current marketplace. This blockchain, crypto, NFT, and metaverse project caters to an ever-growing audience that existing platforms are unable to provide for. By seamlessly interacting with the hundreds, and in the future thousands, of tokens and metaverse worlds, the Origin marketplace will act as a middleman between sellers and buyers, simplifying transactions and making digital real estate accessible to everyone.

Built with both experts and novices in mind, Origin will exist to enable the masses to adopt the exciting development that is metaverse worlds and the advantages that come with owning land in these spaces.

The benefits of Origin will extend beyond giving buyers access to real estate. It’s going to be the platform of choice for sellers and renters. By building a community of active and interested buyers, sellers will be able to put their listings in front of more people than ever before, driving interest and ensuring they achieve a fair price for their land. Additionally, simplifying the transaction process and being a multichain platform means the pool of potential buyers expands even further.

As projects evolve and more emerge, it can be difficult to establish a foothold in these communities as user experience becomes a little disconnected. Origin reopens those barriers by connecting today’s and tomorrow’s architects and innovators with one another. These traditionally isolated worlds now have a bridge that brings them together – a streamlined marketplace where users of all platforms enjoy a unified cross-chain experience.

Currently, Origin is patent-pending and will be a marketplace that focuses on metaverse land. With plans to diversify, incorporating the sale of real-world land as NFTs through a licensed real estate brokerage – this project is an exciting one that aims to pave the way for changing the real estate industry forever.

Origin looks destined to become the go-to arena for buyers, renters, and sellers alike. By fostering healthy competition, creating a sustainable platform for growth, and providing a single source of truth for all metaverse real estate transactions.

Origin Metaverse PTE LTD will launch its private token sale for ORIGINMV tokens on Friday April 1, 2022. The ORIGINMV token will allow users the ability to transact on the marketplace, receive discounts on future transaction fees, receive discounts on advertising fees, access to exclusive merchandise, and incentivize early holders of ORIGINMV tokens with rewards for transacting through its marketplace.

About Origin

Origin's marketplace is focused on providing users the ability to buy and sell land across the Metaverse and to transact physical real estate as NFTs through its marketplace. Origin’s singular marketplace unifies these isolated worlds into a simple, secure, and streamlined marketplace, fully compatible with all platforms and cryptocurrencies.

Origin The First Multichain Metaverse Real Estate Marketplace