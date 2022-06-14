Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,086 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,985 in the last 365 days.

Gibson County Man Indicted in Girlfriend’s Murder

DYER – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Dyer Police Department, and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a man from Dyer on multiple counts including first degree murder.

On Sunday, at the request of 28th Judicial District Attorney General Frederick Agee, agents joined the investigation into the suspicious death of Shaylee Goins (DOB: 3/8/99), who was found deceased inside of her home in the 200 block of A Street in Dyer.  During the course of the investigation, Jamocus Jackson (DOB: 10/16/97), who also lived at the residence, was identified as the individual responsible.

This morning, the Gibson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jackson with First Degree Murder, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.  This afternoon, Jackson was served with the indictments at the Gibson County Jail, where he has been in custody since Sunday.  He is being held without bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Gibson County Man Indicted in Girlfriend’s Murder

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.