I-10 closures set in either directions this weekend (June 17-20) between US 60 and  Loop 202 (Santan Freeway)

Phoenix – The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to allow extra travel time and expect delays while Interstate 10 is closed at times in both directions this weekend (June 17-20) between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway). Crews with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project will be conducting bridge and utility work. Guadalupe Road also will be closed in both directions this weekend between Pointe Parkway and Calle Sahuaro.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between the US 60 and Loop 202 from 10 p.m. Friday, June 17, to 4 a.m. Monday, June 20, 2022. The following ramps will also be closed:

Eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Broadway and Ray roads.

Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 ramp.

Eastbound I-10 high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) ramp to eastbound US 60.

Westbound I-10 will be closed between Loop 202 and US 60 from 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18, to noon Sunday, June 19. The following ramps will also be closed:

Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard.

Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) ramps to westbound I-10.

Eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10.

Westbound I-10 on-ramps between Chandler Boulevard and Elliot Road.

Westbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes between Elliot and Baseline roads from noon Sunday, June 19, to 4 a.m. Monday, June 20.

Guadalupe Road (including the bridge over I-10) will be closed to drivers, pedestrians and cyclists between Pointe Parkway and Calle Sahuaro from 10 p.m. Friday, June 17, to 4 a.m. Monday, June 20, while crews complete removal of the north face.

Detours

Eastbound I-10: Drivers should consider alternate routes, including southbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) starting near 59th Avenue in west Phoenix, to bypass the eastbound I-10 closure. Drivers should note that eastbound I-10 also will be closed late Friday night to early Saturday between the I-17 “Stack” interchange and the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange for tunnel maintenance. Motorists for much of the weekend will have the option of using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure.

Westbound I-10: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) as ways to approach Sky Harbor Airport and access westbound I-10 beyond the closure.Drivers on westbound I-10 arriving in the Chandler area and heading to the West Valley also can use westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to connect to I-10 near 59th Avenue.

Guadalupe Road detours

Westbound traffic: Use southbound Avenida del Yaqui/Priest Drive to westbound Elliot Road to northbound 48th Street to access Guadalupe Road west of the closure.

Eastbound traffic: Use southbound Pointe Parkway/48th Street to eastbound Elliot Road to northbound Priest Drive/Avenida del Yaqui to access Guadalupe Road east of the closure.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.