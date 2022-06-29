Herman Jones LLP Announces Investigation for Investors in Wells Fargo

Herman Jones LLP is Investigating Claims for Investors Who May Have Been Harmed by Wells Fargo's Possible Wrongdoing in Its Hiring Practices

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Herman Jones LLP (www.hermanjones.com) is investigating potential claims on behalf of Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) against certain of its officers and directors.

A class action lawsuit, styled Khosrow Ardalan v. Wells Fargo & Company, et al. (Case No. 3:22-cv-03811), was recently filed in federal court in the Northern District of California against Wells Fargo & Co. on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Wells Fargo & Co. for violations of the Securities Act of 1933. According to the Complaint, Wells Fargo & Co. engaged in fake job interviews, interviewing job applicants whom the bank deemed “diverse" for positions that already had been promised to other people, while also touting its diverse hiring practices in filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere.

