Lane Restriction on Interstate 81 Southbound in Luzerne County

06/14/2022

Dunmore, PA – There will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 southbound between mile markers 165.4 and 165.1 in Luzerne County to perform bridge repairs. Work will begin tonight at 7:00 PM and removed by 6:00 AM, Wednesday June 15, 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.



Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.



Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.



Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, (570) 963.3502



# # #