Formerly Owned Rockefeller Estate on 57 Acres of New York's Gold Coast to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Historic Laurel Hill, 222 Cleft Road, Mill Neck, New York Spectacular 57-acre legacy estate on Long Island’s Gold Coast Immaculate Tudor manor house plus two additional residences Luxury historic escape once owned by the Rockefeller family Hilltop views of Oyster Bay, an hour from Manhattan

The property includes a majestic Tudor mansion, three additional structures, magnificent gardens, a pool, tennis court, and more.

It has been a privilege for my family and I to be the stewards of this beautiful legacy estate and to maintain and preserve the largest tract of gardens and woods in Mill Neck for 40 years.” — Dr. William J. Catacosinos, Seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resplendent in history and Tudor architecture, Laurel Hill boasts the rarest of provenances on Long Island’s exclusive Gold Coast. Previously owned by beloved philanthropist Abby Rockefeller Mauzé, granddaughter of oil magnate John D. Rockefeller, the estate will auction next month via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions, in cooperation with Kathleen Coumou of Gold Coast Luxury Real Estate Advisors. Listed for $18.5 million, the property will sell with a $10 million reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held July 19th–28th via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“Laurel Hill is a remarkable estate that is built on incredible history and a staggering 57 acres of stunning lush land. I am looking forward to helping my client pass this property along to a new owner to make their own historical mark on the estate. We chose to partner with Sotheby's Concierge Auctions given their unparalleled reach and exposure,” stated Kathleen Coumou, Listing Agent and Founding Broker of Gold Coast Luxury Real Estate Advisors.

Upon her purchase of historic Laurel Hill, Ms. Rockefeller Mauzé transformed the compound under her meticulous care to procure ten separate lots into an incomparable sanctuary, complete with two miles of walking trails and an abundance of gardens. Current owner Dr. William J. Catacosinos, who purchased Laurel Hill in 1978, proved to be the ideal steward, completely modernizing property for present-day luxury, all while honoring its enduring legacy to create a timeless family estate. The estate’s lengthy pedigree dates back to 1928, with its sprawling main house built for the Pratt family in 1930. The main house, a true Tudor manor, has stood the test of time with its brick facade commanding notice at the end of a winding drive and cobblestone motor court. The interior is every bit as breathtaking, with French doors that lead to a reception vestibule to greet visitors and guests. From the spacious foyer with stately curved staircase to the second level, to the first-floor library, paneled in mahogany with custom cabinetry and easy access to the grounds and patios just beyond—explore spaces designed for entertaining and every-day living of an era past, with all the luxury expected of a true Gilded Age treasure.

“It has been a privilege for my family and I to be the stewards of this beautiful legacy estate and to maintain and preserve the largest tract of gardens and woods in Mill Neck for 40 years,” stated seller, Dr. William J. Catacosinos. “By working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, I know we can tap a global audience to find the perfect buyer who will appreciate the impeccable detailing and truly make this immaculate estate their own.”

“Indeed, this is a once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity, and we are thrilled to offer our network of buyers the opportunity to purchase a piece of history,” added Paulina Kimbel, VP of Business Development at Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.

Additional features include a large dining room with seating for 20 to host elegant entertaining; a dignified sunken living salon and additional entertaining spaces; gourmet kitchen with commercial-grade appliances and butler’s pantry, suitable for entertaining a crowd of any size; large Palladian windows that flood the interior with natural light; wainscotting, ornate carvings, and seven wood-burning fireplaces throughout; 12 total bedrooms in the Manor house; a three-bedroom guest cottage; a mid-century modern-style, three-bedroom pool house with an additional wood-burning fireplace and lounge and Gunite pool, carriage house with a five-car garage and mechanic pit, plus a second-story two-bedroom apartment above; tennis court, a sport court and a second garage to house a total of nine vehicles on the property—all just one hour from Manhattan with endless hilltop views of Oyster Bay.

Immortalized in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby, the North Shore of Mill Neck is every bit as prestigious today as it was in the Gilded Age. Sweeping land preserves, arboretums, English walled gardens, and botanical gardens keep the area rife with natural wonder. Gatsby-era Gold Coast mansions dot the shores, while miles of beaches with the sparkling Long Island Sound beyond set a perfect backdrop. Sample farm-to-table feasts beyond comparison at the local boutique restaurants. Close proximity to world-renowned Long Island Wine Country make wining and dining a true experience. Situated between New York City and the Hamptons, with three major express routes running east and west through Long Island, plus three major airports and public transportation, getting in and out of this historic hideaway is a breeze.

Laurel Hill is available for showings daily 1–4PM by appointment only and additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate INC (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com

57-Acre Legacy Estate | Mill Neck, Gold Coast, NY