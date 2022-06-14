Supplementary information on “10+7” anti-epidemic measure

MACAU, June 14 - As earlier announced by the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (hereinafter referred to as the “Centre”), with effect from 00:00 on 15 June 2022, individuals who meet certain conditions and enter the Macao Special Administrative Region from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the region of Taiwan or foreign places will be subject to a "10+7" anti-epidemic measure (i.e. 10 days of centralized medical observation in isolation and 7 days of self-health monitoring).

Eligible individuals may, after undergoing 10 days of centralized medical observation in isolation, that is, on the 11th day of their entry into Macao (the day of entry until 6:00 a.m. on the following day is taken as Day 0, after which every 24 hours is counted as one day), leave the medical observation hotel and exercise 7 days of self-health monitoring. During the period of self-health monitoring, the Macao Health Code will be displayed in green colour, subject to the receipt of nucleic acid tests on Day 11, 12, 14, 16 and 17 of arrival.

Those who fail to take the test as scheduled will be assigned a Macao Health Code in yellow colour; if no test is taken after 24 hours of the specified dates, their Macao Health Code will turn red.

Arrivals from the Hong Kong SAR, the region of Taiwan or foreign places are not allowed to travel to Mainland China via the Macao SAR until the nucleic acid test conducted on the 14th day of entry returns as negative.

With regard to the above measures, the Centre clarifies that:

The day of entry until 6:00 a.m. on the following day is taken as Day 0, after which every 24 hours is counted as one day. Hence, upon completion of a 10-day medical observation in isolation (i.e. leaving the medical observation hotel on the 11th day of entry), one will actually have spent 11 nights in the medical observation hotel (e.g. check-in on 31 May, check-out on 11 June); The “10+7” anti-epidemic measure also applies to individuals who are currently under medical observation, if they fulfil the eligibility requirements; As for the payment for nucleic acid tests during medical observation, the NAT booking system will add an option of “7 nucleic acid tests” (applicable to the “10+7” anti-epidemic measure) on the afternoon of 14 June. For those who are eligible for the new measure and yet fail to select this option, the testing fee difference can be refunded by the testing institution according to the actual number of tests received, or recovered from the quarantined person at the medical observation hotel. According to the announcement of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council of August 2020, individuals who have not visited the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the region of Taiwan or foreign places within 14 days prior to entry may enter the Mainland China from the Macao Special Administrative Region without being subject to medical observation. Hence, travelers may enter the Mainland China on the 15th day of their arrival in the Macao SAR, but they are advised to inquire with the local authorities if there are any other measures in place.

For more information on the said measure, please refer to the “Information on the pilot scheme for shortening the period of centralized medical observation in isolation (10+7 plan)” and the “Important notes on self-health monitoring after completion of medical observation”, which can be found on the Centre’s Special Webpage Against Epidemics – Prevention Guidelines – Medical Observation ( https://www.ssm.gov.mo/apps1/PreventCOVID-19/ch.aspx#clg17668 ).