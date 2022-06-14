Jump-Starting Your Community for SuccessJun28

StartJune 28, 2022 PSTAll day eventEndJune 28, 2022 PSTAll day event
Join Inland Northwest Partners for its summer in-person workshop, “Jump-Starting Your Community For Success” on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Hayden Lake Country Club. Our keynote speaker will be Jimi Coplen of The Rural Spark. She has more than 17 years of Economic Development experience and she will be sharing tools that will help you to better your community.
