Global Hip and Knee Markets Affected by Innovative Technologies and a Promise for Cost-Effective, Faster Procedures

New technologies are coming to fruition within the global large joint device market, the use of additive-manufacturing technology, or 3D printing, in the orthopedic industry is gaining popularity.”
— Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the global large joint devices market, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2021, 2022, and beyond. One of the main limiters of the market is price pressure. With regulations from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S., or institutions in other countries, aimed at making procedures more affordable, there will be subsequent pressure on market value.

According to iData's Global Market Report Suite for Large Joints (Hip, Knee, Bone Cement), the market was valued at $19 billion in 2021. This is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach $26.3 billion. This suite includes procedure numbers, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more, for each of the Hip, Knee and Bone Cement global markets segmented by region and country.

iData's analysis includes detailed segmentation on the following markets including knee replacement devices with subsegments for partial knee replacement and knee replacement revision devices, hip replacement devices with subsegments for partial hip replacement and hip replacement revision, and the bone cement market with subsegments for traditional bone cement and premixed antibiotic bone cement.

Among the many competitors in the large joints market, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, and DePuy Synthes are the top three market share leaders. In 2021, Zimmer Biomet led the overall global orthopedic large joint device market. Following the company’s merger in 2015, the combined entity of the former Zimmer Holdings and Biomet Inc. held the lead in both hip and knee replacement devices, while holding the fourth position in bone cement.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

Global Hip and Knee Markets Affected by Innovative Technologies and a Promise for Cost-Effective, Faster Procedures

iData Research was founded on a simple principle: providing accessible market research solutions to empower strategic decisions. Today, a number of clients rely on iData for their medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industry reports to better prepare for the future fluctuations within their markets. We partner with some of the world's most well-known medical device companies such as Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic, Stryker, 3M, Olympus, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, and Arthrex to help their communities of sales, marketing, and product managers get the benefits and competitive edge they need to remain on top.

