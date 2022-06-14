Berlin Barracks/Dispensing Cocaine
CASE#: 21A304002
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det, Tpr. Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/10/21 at 1804 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 5308 Main Street Apartment 15, Waitsfield, VT
VIOLATION: Dispensing Cocaine
ACCUSED: Trevor Kirkpatrick
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VICTIM: Christopher Bordonaro
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/10/21 at 1804 hours the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to the residence located at 5308 Main Street Apartment 15 in the town of Waitsfield for a reported untimely death. The deceased was subsequently identified as Christopher Bordonaro of Waitsfield. An autopsy was performed which determined Bordonaro's death was caused by an overdose of cocaine and fentanyl.
During the course of the investigation it was determined that Trevor Kirkpatrick had supplied Bordonaro with cocaine prior to his death. On 06/14/22 contact was made with Kirkpatrick and he was issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/21/22 to answer to the charge of Dispensing Cocaine. Kirkpatrick was subsequently released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/21/22 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT AVAILABLE
