Berlin Barracks/Dispensing Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A304002

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det, Tpr. Mathew Nadeau                            

STATION: Berlin                    

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/10/21 at 1804 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 5308 Main Street Apartment 15, Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: Dispensing Cocaine

 

ACCUSED: Trevor Kirkpatrick                                              

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

VICTIM: Christopher Bordonaro 

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/10/21 at 1804 hours the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to the residence located at 5308 Main Street Apartment 15 in the town of Waitsfield for a reported untimely death. The deceased was subsequently identified as Christopher Bordonaro of Waitsfield. An autopsy was performed which determined Bordonaro's death was caused by an overdose of cocaine and fentanyl.

 

During the course of the investigation it was determined that Trevor Kirkpatrick had supplied Bordonaro with cocaine prior to his death. On 06/14/22 contact was made with Kirkpatrick and he was issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/21/22 to answer to the charge of Dispensing Cocaine. Kirkpatrick was subsequently released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/21/22 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: (802)229-9191

Fax: (802)229-2648

 

Berlin Barracks/Dispensing Cocaine

