Public Meeting to discuss Browns Lake

SALIX – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Woodbury County Conservation Board will host a public meeting at 5:30 p.m., June 21, at the lodge at Bigelow Park to discuss Browns Lake.

Iowa DNR staff will share the results of a recently completed water balance study.

Any person attending the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.