DLNR News Release: STATE LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS WANT TO SHUT DOWN SANDBAR PARTY BEFORE IT HAPPENS

(HONOLULU) – Promotion of a five-boat party from Marine Corps Base Hawai‘i to the Ahu o Laka sandbar in Kāne’ohe Bay on Saturday is on the radar of the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE).

DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla says the agency has received information of an online solicitation to attend what’s billed as the “Sexy Sandbar Saturday” party. “Using Eventbrite to take reservations, the promoters are charging between $65-$300 per ticket, which includes boat transportation from a parking lot on the military base to the sandbar. This is not a permitted activity, nor would it ever be permitted.”

While legal alcohol consumption is permitted at Ahu o Laka, except on three summer-time holiday weekends (Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day), charging people for boat rides and drinks is never permitted under State law.

Promoters bill their gathering as “a sandbar party like you have never seen.” In addition to transportation on one of five boats, they’re including alcohol, floating drink caddies, music, tents, and even a VIP package which includes a floating cabana, entry for three people, a bottle of champagne, and a fruit tray.

“Clearly these people have no inkling of the trouble they’ll face should they proceed with this advertised party. Ahu o Laka is enjoyed by families and people of all ages, who won’t appreciate having a bunch of drunk young people around. Anyone caught selling tickets, operating a boat with paying customers without a valid commercial permit, serving alcohol to minors, or any other number of potential violations will be cited or arrested,” Redulla said. “We want the promoters of this event to know that we are aware of what you’re planning and warn you to cancel the party now.”

