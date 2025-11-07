Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Travels to California
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
GOVERNOR GREEN TRAVELS TO CALIFORNIA
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
November 7, 2025
HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green will travel on Friday, November 7 for a personal trip. He will return to Honolulu on Wednesday, November 12.
Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting governor from the evening of November 7 to the afternoon of November 12.
# # #
