Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Travels to California

GOVERNOR GREEN TRAVELS TO CALIFORNIA

November 7, 2025

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green will travel on Friday, November 7 for a personal trip. He will return to Honolulu on Wednesday, November 12.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting governor from the evening of November 7 to the afternoon of November 12.

