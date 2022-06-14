Apace Cloud Channels is launched on Zoom Marketplace for video meetings
Apace Cloud Channels is now certified by Zoom to manage and collaborate of video meetingsORANGE, CA., USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apace, a leading media workflow and cloud services solution provider announces the certification of its Cloud Channels media management and workflow application for Zoom meeting recordings. As remote and hybrid work becomes part of people’s daily life, sales and marketing, webinars, support, and collaboration videos increase exponentially. Apace Cloud Channels automatic load, ingest with facial AI and transcription, annotate and make searchable of your meeting recordings. It also supports threaded chat and click to share at timecode for collaboration. It helps sales marketing follow-up and audience engagement (Q and A dialog at timecode) and searchable archive for compliance and liability. Cloud Channels can offer the service to any captured media data and expand the scope of content management for enterprises with bi-directional mobile phones access for a flexible collaborating anywhere.
Video media is the most intuitive and interactive way to engage, communicate and collaborate but it could also be time consuming to comb through due to sequential nature. We provide searchable yellow Post-it Notes like service to your video media down to timecode and frame for any digital objects.
“We believe that explosive use of video media can greatly improve business productivity with our tool to find what you're looking for instantly. You can now search, annotate and share with colleagues and customers at timecode, from hundreds of meeting hours,” said Dr. Lee Hu, President/CTO of Apace.
