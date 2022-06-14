Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,079 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,987 in the last 365 days.

Apace Cloud Channels is launched on Zoom Marketplace for video meetings

Apace Cloud Services

Media Collaboration made easy

Recording Zoom sessions

Facial AI for automated zoom session search

Apace Cloud Channels is now certified by Zoom to manage and collaborate of video meetings

ORANGE, CA., USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apace, a leading media workflow and cloud services solution provider announces the certification of its Cloud Channels media management and workflow application for Zoom meeting recordings. As remote and hybrid work becomes part of people’s daily life, sales and marketing, webinars, support, and collaboration videos increase exponentially. Apace Cloud Channels automatic load, ingest with facial AI and transcription, annotate and make searchable of your meeting recordings. It also supports threaded chat and click to share at timecode for collaboration. It helps sales marketing follow-up and audience engagement (Q and A dialog at timecode) and searchable archive for compliance and liability. Cloud Channels can offer the service to any captured media data and expand the scope of content management for enterprises with bi-directional mobile phones access for a flexible collaborating anywhere.

Video media is the most intuitive and interactive way to engage, communicate and collaborate but it could also be time consuming to comb through due to sequential nature. We provide searchable yellow Post-it Notes like service to your video media down to timecode and frame for any digital objects.

“We believe that explosive use of video media can greatly improve business productivity with our tool to find what you're looking for instantly. You can now search, annotate and share with colleagues and customers at timecode, from hundreds of meeting hours,” said Dr. Lee Hu, President/CTO of Apace.

For more information about Apace, visit www.apacecs.com.

Jeanlcaude Toma
Apace Systems / Cloud Services
+1 949-232-7092
email us here

You just read:

Apace Cloud Channels is launched on Zoom Marketplace for video meetings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.