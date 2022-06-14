Fresh Films to Host Virtual Digital Content Summer Experience for Boston Area Students
Students attending Boston Public Schools can learn skills in storytelling and filmBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh Films, a national non-profit that provides diverse youth across the country with the skills to become the next generation of media-makers, creators, and leaders, is offering a four-week virtual program called “Digital Content Summer Experience” to Boston-area students aged 12-19.
The program runs June 27 - July 22 from 1 - 3 pm EST, Mondays through Thursdays via Google Meet. Students will focus on creating two digital content projects - from creating a script, to framing a shot, to filming, editing, and marketing the final piece. Thanks to a grant award from Boston After School & Beyond, there is no cost for Boston youth to attend the program.
In addition to the digital content projects, students in the program will be guided by Fresh Films professionals to:
- make better social media videos
- learn about careers in the industry
- add to their portfolio and resume
- build professional networks
- gain tech and film skills to tell their story through film
No previous filmmaking experience or special equipment is required. The deadline to apply for the program is June 22, 2022. To apply, visit: https://freshfilms.org/programs/bostonsummer/
About Fresh Films:
Fresh Films creates Emmy-nominated films, TV shows and documentaries while training youth in all aspects of the entertainment industry. Youth collaborate on-set rotating through every film position – from camera and sound, to editing and effects – to gain technical and workplace skills for college and future careers. Our productions have been seen on DIRECTV, PBS, IFC, iTunes, Amazon, Redbox, in theaters and in twelve international countries. In addition, our alumni work across the industry from BET to Marvel Studios to Warner Brothers. For more information, visit www.freshfilms.org.
Media Contact:
Danielle Scott - daniellescott@freshfilms.org
Marketing Director, Fresh Films
