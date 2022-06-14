Submit Release
Highway improvements to begin on US14/16/20 between Emblem and Greybull

Roadway work is scheduled to begin this week on US14/16/20 between Emblem and Greybull.

McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland is the prime contractor on the $2.15 million pavement improvement project between mileposts 93.45 and 100.72, beginning about 6 miles west of Greybull and continuing toward Emblem.

"Asphalt milling is scheduled to begin this week, weather permitting," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Mike Miller of Basin. "Motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes."

All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

The Emblem-Greybull project includes grading, asphalt pavement milling and paving, chip sealing and other work on 7.3 miles of US14/16/20. Project completion date is Sept. 30, 2022.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the Emblem-Greybull project to McGarvin-Moberly on Aug. 16, 2021.

 

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Michael Miller, P.E., at (307) 568-3400

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803. 

