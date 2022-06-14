FREMONT COUNTY DUI TASK FORCE ARRESTS 7 FOR DUI DURING MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND OPERATION

Task Force also issues 60 speeding citations

A Fremont County, multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation over Memorial Day weekend resulted in 173 traffic stops, 7 arrests of impaired drivers, and 3 controlled substance arrests.

While the focus was on impaired driving, the task force also issued 60 speeding citations, 16 citations for other offenses, made 19 other arrests and issued 95 warnings. The task force issued 95 warnings during the 4-day operation.

During 2021, there were 12 fatal crashes and 13 traffic related fatalities in Fremont County. Eight of the 13 fatalities were alcohol related. During 2021, there were 56 alcohol-related crashes in Fremont County. In 2022, there have been 4 fatal crashes and 5 impaired driving fatalities in Fremont County.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seatbelt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seatbelt enforcement.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be at work again over the July 4 holiday from July 1-4.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

·Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi or a ride sharing service to get home safely.

·If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911.

·Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.