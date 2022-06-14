Former Business Owner Indicted on Sales Tax Evasion

OAK RIDGE - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of John McGuire Packard, manager of McGuire’s Books, Music, Movies, & More. Revenue special agents arrested Packard, age 38, Tuesday, and bond was set at $45,000.

On Thursday, June 9, 2022, the Anderson County Grand Jury indicted Packard on nine counts of filing false tax returns. These charges stem from Packard’s failure to remit collected sales tax at McGuire’s Books, Music, Movies, & More, from September 2017 to March 2018.

“The Department of Revenue has always been committed to making sure Tennessee’s tax laws and procedures are applied uniformly to ensure fairness,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “We can never allow individuals engaged in fraudulent tax activity to have a competitive advantage over honest Tennesseans.”

If convicted, Packard faces a maximum of two years and fined up to $3,000 for each count of false returns.

The department is pursuing the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Dave Clark’s Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

