YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY MANAGING BROKER LORI HINTZ NAMED CERTIFIED CDPE INSTRUCTOR

“I’m thrilled to have completed the CDPE Instructor Academy, and look forward to sharing these skills with real estate agents across California!”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR), one of the nation’s fastest-growing real estate brokerages, is celebrating managing broker Lori Hintz, who has just completed the Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE) Instructor Academy and will begin teaching her peers as a Certified Distressed Property Expert. With 19 years of experience as a real estate agent, Hintz has brought her skills to the YHSGR team more than four years ago, serving clients with guaranteed results. This latest accomplishment will allow her to effectively address the issues that arise in distressed transactions, such as foreclosures and short sales.
CDPEs are real estate agents with specific understanding of the complex issues confronting the real estate industry, and the foreclosure avoidance options available to homeowners. Through comprehensive training and experience, CDPEs are able to provide solutions for homeowners facing hardships in today’s market, THE SHIFT! Hintz was one of nearly 50,000 real estate agents who took the course. Lori Hintz is one of the 7 Certified CDPE Instructor who completed the CDPE Instructor Academy in Florida in June 2022. Together, these professionals rescued two million distressed property owners from the devastating consequences of foreclosures.
“Complex real estate situations can be complicated for agents to navigate, and emotionally exhausting for their clients,” said Hintz. “I’m thrilled to have completed the CDPE Instructor Academy, and look forward to sharing these skills with real estate agents across California. By working together, we can ensure our clients receive expert service no matter what situation they are in.”
Hintz and other CDPEs provide critical solutions for homeowners facing financial hardships. In addition to helping clients buy and sell their properties, these specially-trained professionals serve and help save their clients in need. Based in Florida, the CDPE Instructor Academy offers online and in-person courses to help experienced agents take their skills to the next level.
Since 2007, YHSGR’s proven process has helped agents generate leads without the dreaded prospecting and cold calling demands that discourage many from joining the industry. Instead, the agency brings in dozens of motivated, high-quality leads every week. This unique method enables all team members to maintain high profitability and unmatched success.
For more information about the CDPE program, go to www.cdpe.com. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR)
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) helps clients buy and sell homes in California. Founded by CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma, YHSGR has sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. The company has been ranked as one of INC 5000’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for five consecutive years, and has received other accolades from the Los Angeles Business Journal, Exelon, and more. For more information, visit https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/.
