Register Today for BOW’s “Introducing Children to the Outdoors

CONTACT:

Megan Woods: (603) 271-0495

Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3214

June 14, 2022

Concord, NH –The New Hampshire Becoming an Outdoors Woman Program (BOW) presents “Introducing Children to the Outdoors,” on July 22, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Livingston Park in Manchester, NH. If you have little ones ages 5-8, this class is for you. This is a “mommy (or grandma/aunt/caregiver) and me” class that will provide attendees with some tools and ideas to keep children engaged in their natural surroundings through a series of nature-based activities that easily adjust to their learning level and comprehension.

Led by Beaver Brook Association outdoor educators and BOW staff, this class will be an interactive nature walk along the trails around Dorr’s Pond, followed by a bring-your-own picnic lunch and information sharing session. Children ages 5-8 are encouraged to attend. Registered participants are asked to bring no more than two children to the event. Additional supervision will not be provided.

To sign up, visit nhbow.com and use the online registration link under the Beyond BOW page to register.

The workshop fee of $35.00 per adult is due with registration and includes in-person instruction, program materials, use of some equipment, and snacks. Lunch will not be provided. Registration is limited to 20 participants (including children).

Beyond BOW workshops are in-depth sessions designed to expand on the offerings of the traditional Becoming an Outdoors Woman programs, helping women gain the skills needed to participate in outdoor activities on their own.

The Beaver Brook Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the interrelationships in the natural world and encouraging the conservation of natural resources through education and land stewardship. Learn more at beaverbrook.org.

The New Hampshire Becoming an Outdoors Woman program is co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (www.wildnh.com) and the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation (www.nhwf.org).