Local Nonprofit Responds To Rising Inflation By Slashing Family Store Prices
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County reduces Thrift Store prices to help local families overcome financial difficulties.WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Palm Beach, Florida (June 14, 2022) – The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County will be offering a 25% discount on already reduced prices at its two Family Stores during the month of July. The decision was made to help families deal with increasing clothing, furniture, and appliance prices created by rising inflation and the nation’s current financial crisis.
“We are always looking for impactful ways to serve those with the most need in our community,” said Major James Hall, The Salvation Army’s Area Commander. “Our mission is to always strive to ‘Do the Most Good!’ Seeing consumer prices and the cost of living continue to rise throughout our Palm Beach County, we decided to help alleviate the financial burden placed on families by lowering our Family store prices.”
The Salvation Army invites the public to visit its 30,000 s/f Super Store at 655 North Military Trail, West Palm Beach, and/or its smaller Lake Worth location at 4001 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL 3346. Merchandise may be donated at both locations and/or by calling Bruce Garabrant, the Family Store Manager, at (561-683-3513) to schedule a pick-up.
For more information about The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, please call (561) 686-3530 or visit the organization’s Website: https://salvationarmyflorida.org/westpalmbeach. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.
About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County - The Salvation Army (established in 1865) is one of the most significant global nonprofit providers of social services to people living in impoverished communities worldwide. The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County has helped countless individuals and families overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services since 1922.
Frank Marangos
The SAlvation Army of Palm Beach County
+1 561-223-3359
Frank.Marangos@uss.salvationarmy.org