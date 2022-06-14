Honor First LLC Announces Plans to Bring its Mental Health Services to Underserved Rural Communities
Organization's New Efforts are in Response to Recent Mass Shooting Tragedies
We intend to be boots on the ground in supporting families in need, especially in rural communities that may not have access to mental health services.”ROMULUS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honor First LLC, a leading provider of telehealth mental health services, has announced the creation of new mental health resources intended to reach underserved communities in rural America. In the wake of recent deadly gun violence incidents across the country, Honor First has specifically designed programs to prevent crisis situations that have devastated families and communities nationwide.
“Our goal is to offer preventive mental health services that address the causes of crisis situations,” said Dr. Jaschon Proctor, CEO of Honor First LLC. “We intend to be boots on the ground in supporting families in need, especially in rural communities that may not have access to mental health services.”
Honor First LLC is comprised of more than 75 mental health professionals including Licensed Master Social Workers (LMSW), Clinical Therapists and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners (PMHNP). The organization offers mental health services both virtually and in person.
Honor First also provides mental health services to businesses and their employees. If you are a business that would like to inquire about partnering with Honor First to provide these services to your employees, you may contact them at info@honor1st.org.
Honor First LLC is redefining mental health and reducing the stigma of mental illness. Based in Michigan, Honor First makes it easier for people of all ages to see a therapist by offering virtual therapy with experienced mental health professionals for individuals, groups, families, and couples. The services are available in all 50 states and Canada. Honor First also offers therapeutic workshops through their nonprofit, Queen Shirley Foundation (QSF), which was founded by Honor First CEO Dr. Jaschon Proctor. The Queen Shirley Foundation was named in honor of Dr. Proctor’s mother who had her own journey through mental illness which was eventually alleviated through a holistic therapeutic approach.
